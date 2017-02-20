Kings tried to trade DeMarcus Cousins to Lakers, other teams

The Sacramento Kings finally decided this week that they were ready to move on from DeMarcus Cousins, and they discussed trading the star forward to more than a few teams before eventually working out a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Los Angeles Lakers were interested at one point but were not willing to part ways with last year’s No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram.

The Kings told the Lakers that without Ingram, they weren't interested. Sources said talks didn't get much farther than that — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 20, 2017

The Kings also had discussions with at least four other teams.

Source w/reasons Pels got Boogie: Cs (too focussed on getting Butler), Orl (could've had him, balked) & Phx (Sac didn't want BKnight). — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) February 20, 2017

Sources: Pistons engaged Kings on a Drummond for Cousins swap earlier this season. Kings declined offer then. Unclear if Pistons now in mix. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 20, 2017

The Pelicans ultimately offered the best package, sending Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and two draft picks to Sacramento. Backcourt help was obviously the priority.

Given what Cousins said about New Orleans at the All-Star Game, it sounds like he is happy with where he ended up.