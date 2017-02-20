Ad Unit
Kings tried to trade DeMarcus Cousins to Lakers, other teams

February 20, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

DeMarcus Cousins

The Sacramento Kings finally decided this week that they were ready to move on from DeMarcus Cousins, and they discussed trading the star forward to more than a few teams before eventually working out a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Los Angeles Lakers were interested at one point but were not willing to part ways with last year’s No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram.

The Kings also had discussions with at least four other teams.

The Pelicans ultimately offered the best package, sending Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and two draft picks to Sacramento. Backcourt help was obviously the priority.

Given what Cousins said about New Orleans at the All-Star Game, it sounds like he is happy with where he ended up.


