Kings troll Cavaliers after victory

It’s safe to say the Kings enjoyed their victory over the world champion Cavaliers.

With less than five seconds remaining in regulation of Wednesday’s game, DeMarcus Cousins tied the game with a layup. He then stole the ensuing inbound pass, which ensured there would be overtime. In the extra period, Sacramento outscored Cleveland 12-8 to come away with a 116-112 victory.

The loss was the third in a row for the Cavaliers and their sixth in the past eight games. Afterward, the Kings’ Twitter account trolled their opponents for the evening with a couple of clever tweets.

This one's for the Land… pic.twitter.com/GiJ2wSEoOZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

CLEVELANDDDD THIS IS FOR YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/xPu89PnTQQ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

Ouch. A look at the schedule shows this was the last game of the regular season between the two teams. However, there’s a good chance Cleveland’s social media department makes note of this for next season.