Kings trolled Sixers on Instagram with ‘Process’ dig after defeating them

The Sacramento Kings may be just 3-8 to start this season, but at least their social media team takes no Ls.

After the Kings beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday thanks to De’Aaron Fox’s game-winner, they posted a video of the shot to Instagram and subtly trolled the Sixers with a play on their “Process” mantra in the post location.

The Kings beat the Sixers, and … peep the location on their Instagram pic.twitter.com/v8mh0xOWQs — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 10, 2017

It’s also a clever shot directly at “Process” poster child Joel Embiid, who often enjoys trolling his opponents using (you guessed it) his Instagram location.

Embiid’s location last year vs Whiteside and his IG post tonight pic.twitter.com/3ROxI2k6Ds — Edwins Twincarnacion (@ZiggyOfAk) October 14, 2017

The Kings have had some great troll jobs in the recent past as well, so it looks like they are staking their claim as the viral MVPs of the Association.