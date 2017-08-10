Kings’ Zach Randolph arrested for possession with intent to sell

Sacramento Kings power forward Zach Randolph was arrested in Los Angeles late Wednesday night and charged with felony drug possession with the intent to sell.

CBS2 reports that police confronted a large group of people gathering at the Nickerson Garden Housing Project at roughly 10:00 p.m. and things rapidly got out of control.

After responding, a mob formed and the officers quickly found themselves under assault. Up to five police cruisers were damaged, while officers were forced to dodge objects being thrown at them, prompting them to call for backup.

When the smoke cleared, Randolph and another man, Stanley Walton, were taken into custody. Walton was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Additionally, police recovered two guns, impounded two vehicles and seized narcotics.

Randolph was booked into Los Angeles County Jail just prior to 5:00 a.m. and held on $20,000 bail.

Raymond Brothers, who serves as Randolph’s attorney and agent, told ESPN the charges are false and misleading. He added that they’re currently looking into options to resolve the matter.

Randolph, who signed a two-year $24 million deal with the Kings this offseason, has a long history of legal issues and was suspended two games by the NBA in 2009 following an arrest for suspicion of drunken driving.

According to online records, Randolph is due in court on August 31.