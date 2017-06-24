Ad Unit
Saturday, June 24, 2017

Klay Thompson tried to throw down 360 dunk in China, got stuffed by rim

June 24, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson was huge for the Golden State Warriors in this year’s NBA Finals. Thompson averaged 16.4 points per game, shot 43 percent from three-point range, and – most importantly – played lockdown defense on Kyrie Irving. Klay doesn’t draw as much attention as Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant, but without him, the series (which Golden State won in five games) would have looked a lot different.

So, between his team’s championship and his individual success, Thompson has a lot to celebrate this summer. He is on a victory tour of sorts, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to embarrassment.

Thompson is currently in China on a promotional trip for Anta sneakers, the obscure Chinese brand that he endorses. At an Anta event, Thompson tried to show out for the fans and get people fired up. Though he’s a great athlete, he should probably avoid attempting 360 dunks in the future.

Check out Thompson’s failed attempt below:

Twitter, of course, got a good laugh out of it.

Thompson’s own teammates even found it hilarious. Though they didn’t mention Thompson’s 360 directly, we can certainly infer what they were all laughing about.

Sorry, Klay, but social media probably won’t let you forget this one for a long time. Each time you slip up next season, you can expect this footage to surface. No one is immune to the internet’s wrath.

Hey, look at it this way – at least now people are talking about Anta.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus