Klay Thompson tried to throw down 360 dunk in China, got stuffed by rim

Klay Thompson was huge for the Golden State Warriors in this year’s NBA Finals. Thompson averaged 16.4 points per game, shot 43 percent from three-point range, and – most importantly – played lockdown defense on Kyrie Irving. Klay doesn’t draw as much attention as Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant, but without him, the series (which Golden State won in five games) would have looked a lot different.

So, between his team’s championship and his individual success, Thompson has a lot to celebrate this summer. He is on a victory tour of sorts, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to embarrassment.

Thompson is currently in China on a promotional trip for Anta sneakers, the obscure Chinese brand that he endorses. At an Anta event, Thompson tried to show out for the fans and get people fired up. Though he’s a great athlete, he should probably avoid attempting 360 dunks in the future.

Check out Thompson’s failed attempt below:

Klay Thompson went to China to show them what the talents of an NBA player look like in real life pic.twitter.com/DdxZFJ5ZUv — Ben B (@guga31bb) June 24, 2017

Twitter, of course, got a good laugh out of it.

When Klay Thompson does something other than shooting 3s. pic.twitter.com/qcHW5zty8n — Abdi🍁 (@TDotA1G) June 24, 2017

When you don't have 3 top 10 players around you pic.twitter.com/LUhnPmxX3o — Justin Rowan 🇨🇦 (@Cavsanada) June 24, 2017

Guess Klay's still tired from the Finals or something else… 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nLJM88uvsa — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 24, 2017

That Klay drunk dunk still better than any dunk Harrison Barnes gave us at the dunk contest — Beke (@BekeGSW) June 24, 2017

look, I'm not trying to say I'm a better dunker than klay thompson, but,,, pic.twitter.com/84BHKY0mjB — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) June 24, 2017

Thompson’s own teammates even found it hilarious. Though they didn’t mention Thompson’s 360 directly, we can certainly infer what they were all laughing about.

Never Seen It!! — David West (@D_West30) June 24, 2017

Haha — Ian Clark (@IanClark) June 24, 2017

😂😂😂 — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) June 24, 2017

Sorry, Klay, but social media probably won’t let you forget this one for a long time. Each time you slip up next season, you can expect this footage to surface. No one is immune to the internet’s wrath.

Hey, look at it this way – at least now people are talking about Anta.