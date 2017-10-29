Klay Thompson credits the beach for helping him get in better shape

Klay Thompson embraced his inner Californian to the fullest this past summer.

In an interview with Mark Medina of The Mercury News that ran on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors star said that frequent trips to the beach over the offseason helped him get into better shape.

“I was at the beach all the time,” said Thompson. “When I’m at the beach, I have an active lifestyle. I was having fun. That’s what I was doing. Definitely the beach really helped. I’m not even kidding.”

Medina adds that the All-Star guard trained on beaches in Southern California and the Bahamas, including golfing, volleyball, and swimming in the ocean as part of his activities. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Thompson was somewhat out of shape to start the year last season, but that hasn’t been the case this year.

It seems to have paid off so far with Thompson averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season on 50.5 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three (both career-highs). Perhaps the beach training is helping him with his memory as well.