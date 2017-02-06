Klay Thompson not with Warriors to attend grandfather’s funeral

Klay Thompson will not be with the Golden State Warriors for the next few days because he will be with his family for his grandfather’s funeral.

Thompson’s grandfather had been ill in recent weeks. Last month Thompson flew to Portland for what was believed to be a final visit with his grandfather, who was ailing. His grandfather told him to go back to work, so Thompson flew back to Oakland and played in the Warriors’ game against the Thunder that night.

Thompson was said to be extremely close with his grandfather

Because he is with family for the funeral, Thompson did not practice with the team on Monday and he will miss Tuesday’s practice. The funeral is set for Tuesday.

Golden State played on Saturday night against Sacramento and is off until Wednesday night, when they host the Bulls.