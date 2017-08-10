Knicks reportedly ask Carmelo Anthony to expand his wish list

The Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans all have varying degrees of interest in Carmelo Anthony, but to this point, the New York Knicks superstar seems keen on waiting for something to materialize with the Houston Rockets.

Recently, Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins even hinted that he’d like Anthony to join him in the Western Conference, but the 10-time All-Star apparently put the kibosh on that.

In fact, it’s gotten to the point where the Knicks have told Anthony outright that he must expand his wish list and consider trades to locations other than Houston, reports the New York Post.

The Post reported last month the Pelicans would be interested in facilitating a three-team Anthony deal. According to an NBA source, New Orleans also would have interest in getting Anthony for its roster. Nevertheless, an NBA source told The Post that Anthony has told the Knicks he would not agree to waive his no-trade clause for New Orleans. According to the source, the Knicks are still hopeful Anthony eventually will expand his wish list beyond the Rockets — with the Trail Blazers, Cavaliers, Thunder and Pelicans holding interest. The source said the Knicks brass has told Anthony he needs to do so because they are unwilling to make a “bad trade” — and he seemed to understand the team’s position.

Whether or not Anthony is willing to facilitate New York’s request remains to be seen, but if he truly desires leaving The Big Apple, he may have no choice but to.