Knicks reportedly asking for too much in Kristaps Porzingis trade

If the New York Knicks don’t lower their asking price for Kristaps Porzingis, the 21-year-old is likely not going anywhere before the NBA Draft Thursday night.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe is reporting that the asking price for Porzingis has been “massive,” making a trade seem unlikely.

Can always change, but hearing that for now the asking price for Porzingis remains massive & a deal would be v unlikely with these requests — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 22, 2017

It goes without saying that the Knicks would want a top-five pick for Porzingis, so they are probably asking for a lot more than that. The Boston Celtics are said to have interest, but Phil Jackson probably wants their No. 3 overall pick this year, the pick they got from the Los Angeles Lakers in next year’s draft (likely to be a lottery pick) and young talent like last year’s No. 3 overall pick Jaylen Brown and/or 2014 first-round pick Marcus Smart. Danny Ainge would have to be really in love with Porzingis give up that much.

Jackson has confirmed that the Knicks are listening to offers for Porzingis, but teams would have to consider him a franchise-altering talent to give up a “massive” haul. Perhaps this NBA team owner’s daughter can convince her dad the Latvian superstar is worth it.