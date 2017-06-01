Report: Knicks, Blazers discussing trades involving first-rounder, Moe Harkless

Phil Jackson apparently wants to buy what Neil Olshey is selling.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reports on Thursday that the New York Knicks have spoken to the Portland Trail Blazers in recent days about a trade involving one of Portland’s three first-rounders (Nos. 15, 20, and 26 overall). Begley adds that Blazers forward Moe Harkless has been discussed in a potential deal as well.

The Knicks hold the No. 8 overall pick, but they seem to like at least one player who is projected to go in that range of Portland picks. They could also use an additional frontcourt piece like Harkless with Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Lance Thomas, and Maurice Ndour their only true forwards under contract for next season (besides of course Carmelo Anthony).

Lately, the Knicks’ lack of direction has been alienating their franchise player, so adding an extra talent from a loaded draft to complement him could be a positive step forward.