Knicks considering releasing Derrick Rose?

The Knicks explored trade possibilities for Derrick Rose at the deadline last week, but nothing came to fruition. That doesn’t mean he has a future with the team beyond this season, and Rose’s tenure in New York could end even sooner than that.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, there have been rumblings around the NBA that the Knicks could release Rose as Phil Jackson tries to find players who would be more receptive to the triangle offense.

Lot of chatter around NBA that the Knicks might also release Derrick Rose. Would Phil really do that? Clearly, he's not afraid to be fired. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 27, 2017

One theory as to why Phil wants younger players….they'd be more receptive to learning the triangle. Lord help us. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 27, 2017

On paper, it looked like Jackson made a number of offseason moves last year that would improve the Knicks. However, his offensive system is not popular among the current members of the team, and that includes Rose.

As trade rumors swirled last week, Rose almost seemed to be challenging the Knicks to trade him with the comments he made about the triangle offense. Like many others, he has openly admitted he is not a fan of the scheme, though that isn’t stopping Jackson from sticking with it.

We all know Jackson wants to trade Carmelo Anthony, and the Knicks president was close to sending Rose to the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Then on Monday, veteran guard Brandon Jennings was released. He was said to be unhappy with the triangle offense, too.

If Jackson does remain with the Knicks next season, he seems intent on blowing the team up and starting from scratch.