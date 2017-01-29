Report: Knicks trying to convince Celtics to contribute to three-team Carmelo Anthony deal

The Boston Celtics are not interested in Carmelo Anthony, but that doesn’t mean the New York Knicks aren’t still interested in trying to get them included in a possible trade involving the player.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Celtics have informed the Knicks that they have no interest in Anthony, but New York likes several Boston players and sent a scout to their game Saturday. The Knicks appear interested in trying to include the Celtics in a possible three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Anthony has reportedly indicated to the Knicks that he would accept a trade to Boston, and Brad Stevens is keen on coaching him, but general manager Danny Ainge has rejected all proposals.

The Knicks and Clippers are reportedly seeking a third team to help them complete an Anthony trade. It doesn’t sound like the Celtics are interested in being that team right now, though the Knicks seem intent on trying to change that.