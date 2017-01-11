Knicks troll Derrick Rose with deleted tweet

The New York Knicks’ Twitter account deleted an interestingly-worded tweet sent during Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Derrick Rose was back in the lineup for the Knicks two days after no-showing a game without giving the team notice. His lack of communication with the team led to an unexcused absence that resulted in a “hefty fine.” Given that his poor communication was the focal point of the controversy, it was notable to see the team send the following tweet early in the game, according to Barstool Sports.

The tweet was later deleted by the Knicks.

Whether they sent that with the fresh controversy in mind is not known, but it sure amounts to an eyebrow-raising reaction.

Rose went 11 of 16 for 25 points in 32 minutes during the game, but he had a team-worst negative-21 in the plus-minus category. The Knicks lost 98-97.