Report: Knicks ‘determined’ to trade Carmelo Anthony, have reached out to teams

The New York Knicks want Carmelo Anthony out.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of the Vertical, Knicks president Phil Jackson is “determined” to find a deal that Anthony would agree to before Feb. 23’s trade deadline so he can begin rebuilding the team around Kristaps Porzingis.

In addition to the previously reported Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks have reportedly tried to engage the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers in talks revolving around Anthony. It is unclear if those teams registered an interest or if the talks went anywhere.

Sources indicated to the Vertical that Anthony would at least be willing to consider a trade to the Clippers, though it would be difficult logistically. The Knicks forward makes $24.6 million this season, and that doesn’t include a 15 percent trade kicker.

Anthony has started to signal that he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause. The fit would likely still have to be right, but it’s becoming clearer and clearer that Jackson and the Knicks do not see him as part of their long-term plans and want him out the door as soon as possible.