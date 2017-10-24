Knicks guard says players don’t know the team’s plays

Courtney Lee did not hold back in his postgame comments after the Knicks continued their winless start to the season.

New York fell to 0-3 after a 110-89 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday. Obviously, it is still very early in the season. However, there appears to be some frustration within the Knicks locker room. Courtney Lee said after the game a few players don’t know the team’s plays.

Courtney Lee said some players don't know the plays and they need to pay attention more in practice. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) October 25, 2017

Even in what is expected to be a weaker Eastern Conference this season, the Knicks were not projected to be a very good team. And that was before they traded Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder.

The Knicks are in the midst of a rebuild around their budding star Kristaps Porzingis. They are likely looking at a long season, even when players get a grasp on the playbook. For a veteran like Lee, this will probably be just one of many times he finds himself frustrated this season.