Report: Knicks have inquired about Eric Bledsoe

The New York Knicks currently have very limited salary cap space and are not in position to sign any of the better free agents remaining on the market, but they are still exploring trade options to improve their roster.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reports that the Knicks have inquired about Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe. The Knicks have just $1.5 million remaining in cap room, so the only way they could add a top guard like Bledsoe would be via trade.

However, as Berman notes, New York doesn’t have a whole lot to offer in a trade. They could shop their future first-round pick and starting point guard Courtney Lee, but trading away picks would defeat the purpose of trying to rebuild. Assuming the Knicks trade Carmelo Anthony, they will turn their attention toward building with young players and future draft picks around Kristaps Porzingis.

Bledsoe, 27, has two years and $29 million left on his current contract. He averaged 21.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game with the Suns last season. While there’s no denying he could help the Knicks, he wouldn’t instantly make them a playoff team. Given what they would have to give up, a move like that makes little sense for New York.

Berman also reports that the Knicks have expressed interest in 31-year-old free agent guard Ramon Sessions. They could spend over the cap to sign a player like Sessions to the veteran minimum of $2.3 million. The same rule would apply for a much better free agent like this point guard, but the Knicks will likely have to aim much lower.