Report: Knicks still intend to trade Carmelo Anthony to Rockets

Reports indicate that Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks are still in agreement that his future lies elsewhere.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported Tuesday that stories of the Knicks wanting to retain Anthony are “overblown,” and the team still has every intention of trying to finalize a deal with the Houston Rockets to move the star forward.

It is said that team president Steve Mills told Anthony’s representatives that the organization wanted to pause to formally confirm Scott Perry as general manager before pushing ahead with further trade talks. The parameters of the deal are in place, but the holdup is finding a third team to take Ryan Anderson off Houston’s hands.

Anthony has reportedly made clear that he has no interest in returning to the Knicks. The feeling appears to be mutual after all.