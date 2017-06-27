Knicks reportedly have legit interest in re-signing Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose will be a free agent, but that does not mean we should rule out a return to New York.

The former NBA MVP is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. He was traded to the Knicks prior to last season, and things went south for the franchise, as the Knicks finished just 31-51. During the season, Rose’s agent indicated the guard would be interested in returning to the franchise. However, it was never clear whether the Knicks had reciprocal interest.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks have legit interest in re-signing Rose.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise. Not only is Rose coming off a knee injury that ended his season, but he also had a widely publicized incident when he skipped a game without telling the team. Apparently the Knicks will not be holding that against him.

According to reports, the Spurs are one team the Knicks could be competing with to sign Rose.