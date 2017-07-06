Report: Knicks interested in Rajon Rondo as mentor to Frank Ntilikina

The New York Knicks are hoping to groom first-round pick Frank Ntilikina into their point guard of the future, and they are reportedly considering signing Rajon Rondo to mentor the young Frenchman.

The Knicks are exploring options for a veteran point guard, and ESPN’s Ian Begley reports that Rondo has emerged as a “strong” option for them. Rondo has always been considered one of the better passers in the NBA, and the Knicks believe he could help teach Ntilikina the importance of sharing the ball and keeping everyone involved.

Begley notes that there is not consensus among the Knicks organization involving Rondo, as some members are not all that high on the 31-year-old.

The Knicks could still bring back Derrick Rose, but there’s a sense that re-signing him was more likely before Phil Jackson’s departure. Former Utah Jazz point guard Shelvin Mack could also be an option.

New York has also been contacted by the Boston Celtics about a potential Marcus Smart trade, according to Begley. The Celtics need to dump salary now that they’ve signed Gordon Hayward, but the Knicks are rebuilding and probably don’t want to give up any draft picks for someone like Smart.

Rondo is said to be interested in two teams that have a much better chance of contending than the Knicks, but he’ll likely go where the money takes him.