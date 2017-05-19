Report: Knicks interested in hiring Pablo Prigioni as assistant coach

The New York Knicks are feeling like Pablo once again.

Chema de Lucas of Spanish basketball site Gigantes del Basket reports Friday that the Knicks are interested in bringing back Prigioni as an assistant coach. The 40-year-old had worked last week’s NBA combine in a coaching capacity.

Excited to be part of the Draft Combine 2017. Best of look to the young players!!! pic.twitter.com/nKnTExtHd8 — Pablo Prigioni (@PPrigioni9) May 11, 2017

Prigioni joined the Knicks as a 35-year-old rookie in 2012 and played for them until 2015. He then made stops with the Houston Rockets and the LA Clippers before returning to the EuroLeague, where he had played the majority of his professional career. Prigioni announced his retirement earlier this year.

However, de Lucas also cites a recent report from international basketball reporter David Pick saying that Prigioni could be a candidate for the head coaching job at Spanish club Baskonia, where he ended his pro career.

Source: Baskonia entertaining idea of hiring Euroleague legend Pablo Prigioni as its future head coach. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) May 15, 2017

Regardless though, with all the mass turmoil surrounding the Knicks right now, attempting to bring back an old fan favorite can only be a good thing for them.

