Knicks will reportedly interview David Griffin

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin will reportedly interview for a spot in the New York Knicks’ front office in the weeks to come.

Griffin, who abruptly parted ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of June, has had initial discussions with the Knicks already.

Also this weekend, Knicks had initial phone interview w/ former Cavs GM David Griffin. He's expected to interview in person w/in a few weeks — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 2, 2017

The Knicks have a vacancy in the president of basketball operations position, with Steve Mills currently serving as general manager. Griffin is a quality option even though the team struck out on their first choice. It’s unclear how the team’s power structure would shake out if Griffin were, indeed, brought in.