Sunday, July 2, 2017

Knicks will reportedly interview David Griffin

July 2, 2017
by Grey Papke

David Griffin

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin will reportedly interview for a spot in the New York Knicks’ front office in the weeks to come.

Griffin, who abruptly parted ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of June, has had initial discussions with the Knicks already.

The Knicks have a vacancy in the president of basketball operations position, with Steve Mills currently serving as general manager. Griffin is a quality option even though the team struck out on their first choice. It’s unclear how the team’s power structure would shake out if Griffin were, indeed, brought in.


