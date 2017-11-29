Knicks coach does not expect Porzingis to miss any time

Kristaps Porzingis suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday that initially appeared to be really bad, but may turn out to be pretty minor.

Porzingis rolled his ankle early in the New York Knicks’ win over the Miami Heat and only played three minutes. He underwent X-rays which turned out negative. He was actually cleared to return to the game.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek doesn’t even think Porzingis will need an MRI or miss any time.

Jeff Hornacek says Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) was available to return but there was no need to bring him back to the game. He said Porzingis wanted to take the court again. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 30, 2017

Jeff Hornacek said he doesn’t expect Kristaps Porzingis to get an MRI to make any further determination on his ankle sprain. He’s hopeful that Porzingis will be back for the Knicks’ next game – against Orlando on Sunday. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 30, 2017

Any time a superstar like Porzingis leaves a game with an injury, that’s a big reason to be concerned. And when you see a guy’s ankle turn nearly parallel to the court, it’s hard not to fear the worst.

The Knicks don’t play again until Sunday, which will give Porzingis plenty of time to get better.