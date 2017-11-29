pixel 1
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Knicks coach does not expect Porzingis to miss any time

November 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kristaps Porzingis suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday that initially appeared to be really bad, but may turn out to be pretty minor.

Porzingis rolled his ankle early in the New York Knicks’ win over the Miami Heat and only played three minutes. He underwent X-rays which turned out negative. He was actually cleared to return to the game.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek doesn’t even think Porzingis will need an MRI or miss any time.

Any time a superstar like Porzingis leaves a game with an injury, that’s a big reason to be concerned. And when you see a guy’s ankle turn nearly parallel to the court, it’s hard not to fear the worst.

The Knicks don’t play again until Sunday, which will give Porzingis plenty of time to get better.

