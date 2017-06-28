Report: Knicks, Jeff Teague have mutual interest

Now that Phil Jackson and his triangle offense are out in New York, the Knicks can begin chasing free agents without that albatross hanging around their neck.

One of those free agents is point guard Jeff Teague, who, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley, is a target for general manager Steve Mills. It is a long-standing interest for Mills and the Knicks, who talked to the Atlanta Hawks about a Teague trade two years ago.

The interest in Teague is reportedly mutual with the triangle offense becoming de-emphasized within the organization.

The Knicks were linked to Teague as early as March, when Jackson was still in charge of basketball operations. You have to figure the guard would be even more interested now once Jackson is no longer involved in the organization.