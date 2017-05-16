Knicks reportedly like Justin Jackson

Phil hasn’t worked out so well for the New York Knicks, so maybe they will decide to try their luck with Justin.

Ian Begley of ESPN reports on Tuesday that some members of the Knicks are “high” on former North Carolina star Justin Jackson.

The 22-year-old Jackson averaged 18.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a junior last season, winning ACC Player of the Year and helping lead the Tar Heels to the national title. He is projected to be drafted in the high-20s range, and it would likely be too much of a reach for the Knicks to use their lottery pick on him. But Begley also notes that the possibility of the Knicks trading for another first-rounder is “something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks,” given Phil Jackson’s continued motivation to move Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks have been linked to a number of different prospects in the last few weeks, and with how badly they need young talent to surround Kristaps Porzingis with, it certainly makes sense for them to do their due diligence.