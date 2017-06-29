Knicks misspell new draft pick’s name on practice jersey

The New York Knicks apparently don’t know how to spell the name of their newest draftee either.

Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina was spotted at the first day of Summer League practices on Thursday wearing a jersey with his last name badly butchered.

it's spelled n-t-i-l-i-k-i-n-a the Knicks messed up like the entire final third of his name pic.twitter.com/x6PJ7xm17C — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) June 29, 2017

For the record, that’s “Ntilikina” (right) vs. “Ntilinka” (wrong). And that wasn’t just one or two misplaced letters either.

The French point guard was selected by the Knicks with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft. But as it turns out, the perpetual comedy of errors that is that franchise is continuing even after the departure of the Zen Master.