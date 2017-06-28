Knicks announce they have ‘mutually’ parted ways with Phil Jackson

Phil Jackson’s unsuccessful tenure as the man in charge of basketball operations for the New York Knicks has officially come to an end.

The Knicks released a statement on Wednesday announcing that they have “mutually agreed to part company” with Jackson, effective immediately.

The Knicks have not won more than 32 games in a season since Jackson took over more than three years ago. His tenure has been marred by a series of bad decisions and controversies, ranging from head coach Derek Fisher’s issues with Matt Barnes, to butting heads with Carmelo Anthony, to players complaining about the triangle, and now to the Porzingis trade rumors.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Tuesday that Knicks owner James Dolan has questioned Jackson’s “fitness” to run the team, which could have something to do with Jackson allegedly falling asleep during a pre-draft workout.

The Knicks are said to already have a top candidate in mind as a potential replacement for Jackson.