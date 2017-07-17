Knicks not interested in exploring buyout with Carmelo Anthony

The New York Knicks are still trying to find a way to trade Carmelo Anthony, but they are being careful about not sounding too desperate to deal the 33-year-old superstar.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Knicks president Steve Mills said the team has no interest in exploring a potential buyout with Anthony.

Steve Mills says the Knicks would not pursue a buyout with Carmelo Anthony. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 17, 2017

Perhaps the Knicks would rather keep Anthony than eat some of his contract, but Mills would never admit if the team was open to a buyout. That would do nothing but weaken New York’s stance, and Phil Jackson already removed most of the team’s leverage by openly stating that he believes Carmelo would be better off playing elsewhere.

Mills also said the Knicks are trying to find a trade destination that works for all parties, though he claims keeping Anthony is a possibility.

Steve Mills doesn't rule out the possibility of Carmelo returning to New York. As of late last week, Melo was still expecting to be traded. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 17, 2017

Both Steve Mills & Scott Perry say they will be in touch with Melo & his camp and will find a resolution that works for everyone involved. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 17, 2017

All indications are that Anthony has his mind set on being traded to a specific team, but that team may not have enough to offer the Knicks. Either way, it seems hard to imagine him remaining in New York for another season.