Report: Knicks open to trading Kristaps Porzingis

With the NBA draft just two days away, Phil Jackson has reportedly not ruled out the possibility of trading the most valuable player on the New York Knicks roster.

Sources told Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical that teams were made aware on Tuesday that Jackson is willing to listen to offers for Porzingis. Not surprisingly, there is no shortage of interest.

Sources: As teams become aware Phil Jackson isn't ruling out possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, frenzy of interest is growing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

Porzingis, 21, has averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in his first two NBA seasons. The 2015 No. 4 overall pick has been a lone bright spot for the Knicks over two incredibly disappointing years since Jackson took over the team’s basketball operations department.

Why would Jackson be willing to trade a 21-year-old who has enormous potential? The most likely reason is that Porzingis — like many other players — has grumbled about the triangle offense. Jackson is sticking with the system that won him several NBA championships, and Porzingis said during the season that the offense was a source of frustration for players.

In addition to that, some of Porzingis’ social media activity has indicated he is not pleased with the direction of the Knicks. It would not be a surprise if he has asked Jackson to explore trade scenarios.