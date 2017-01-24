Knicks ‘probably would have quit’ on season had they choked vs. Pacers

The New York Knicks are not exactly known for closing out tight contests, and that was nearly the case again on Monday night before Carmelo Anthony buried a jumper with 23 seconds remaining.

Having already blown a 16-point fourth quarter lead, the Knicks were staring down the barrel of another implosion and, potentially, the end of their season. Or so says head coach Jeff Hornacek.

The Knicks went on to defeat the Indiana Paces by a score of 109-103, but had the team choked down the stretch yet again, Hornacek feels they would have quit on the season.

“We’ve been losing close games, and we lose another one like that it is tough and probably would have quit, called it a year probably,” Hornacek told the New York Post. “You never know how guys are going to respond.”

After losing their three previous games on the last possession, Hornacek’s statement probably isn’t much of a reach. It’s already been a struggle in New York this season, and four consecutive losses all within the final moments is enough to do even the strongest minds in.

Instead, the Knicks have a new lease on life and are feeling good about their chances.

“It’s a great feeling,” Anthony said. “I think we should be proud of ourselves the way we bounced back, come on the road and get a big win like this.”

With the win, the Knicks improved to 20-26 on the season and are now only 2.5 games back of the No. 8 seed Chicago Bulls. They have a chance to create a small winning streak and narrow that gap on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.