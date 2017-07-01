Knicks reportedly reach out to Rajon Rondo, Darren Collison

The New York Knicks appear to be floating around a couple of former Sacramento Kings point guards.

Ian Begley of ESPN reports on Saturday that the Knicks have reached out to both Rajon Rondo and Darren Collison.

The Knicks selected French point guard Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, but he projects as more of a project player for now.

Rondo made headlines last year when he seemed to criticize the Knicks and the triangle offense, but that figures to be a non-issue now that Phil Jackson is no longer in the picture. As for the Knicks themselves, their apparent desire for a veteran point guard has them considering all possibilities, and either Rondo or Collison could help bridge the gap for now as Ntilikina develops.