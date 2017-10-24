Report: Knicks rejected ‘ridiculous’ Eric Bledsoe trade offer from Suns

The Phoenix Suns may have to lower their asking price if they want to strike a deal on the Eric Bledsoe front.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the New York Knicks rejected the Suns’ offer of Bledsoe for 19-year-old rookie guard Frank Ntilikina and 23-year-old big man Willy Hernangomez, finding it “ridiculous.”

The report is consistent with Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical also saying Tuesday that the Suns’ pursuit of a talented youngster for Bledsoe as well as the loss of leverage from the guard clearly wanting out are obstacles to a deal.

So far, Suns pursuit of a young player with significant talent for Bledsoe is a hurdle to a deal. Bledsoe's trade value isn't at an apex. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 24, 2017

Combination of circumstances impact Bledsoe value, including Suns losing leverage sending him home, tweet. Still, interest remains in him. https://t.co/TDhXsDsXPV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 24, 2017

The Suns have basically admitted that Bledsoe has played his final game with them, and for what it’s worth, the Knicks have logged interest in him before. But it looks like Phoenix could ultimately have to settle for a less-than-ideal return in order to get a deal done here.