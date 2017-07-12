Knicks, Rockets reportedly exploring four-team trade for Carmelo Anthony

The Houston Rockets and New York Knicks are still motivated to work out a trade for Carmelo Anthony, and they are reportedly exploring multiple avenues to make it happen.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks and Rockets are discussing trade scenarios that involve four teams.

New York wants to trade Anthony for young players and/or draft picks, and Houston sent most of those assets to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Chris Paul deal. The Rockets will need to get at least a third team involved in order to have something to offer the Knicks.

Anthony has a full no-trade clause and has expressed a desire to remain close to his family in New York, but all indications are that he is open to playing for the Rockets. Many have found that interesting when you consider the history between Carmelo and Houston coach Mike D’Antoni, but the two are apparently confident they can work things out.