Report: Knicks, Rockets would need third team for Carmelo Anthony trade

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets have mutual interest in working out a trade involving Carmelo Anthony, but that may not be enough to facilitate a deal.

If and when the Knicks do trade Anthony, they’ll be looking for draft picks and/or younger players in return. The Rockets already sent several young players and a protected first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for Chris Paul, so they have very little to offer on that front. As ESPN’s Ian Begley noted on Monday, the two sides may have to get a third team involved.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders basically said the same:

Couple of comment on Melo and Paul George – Rockets and Knicks would like to do a Melo deal but Rockets have nothing Knicks want — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) July 11, 2017

Couple of comment on Melo – Rockets have explored deals through a third team but nothing seems close yet. Time creates urgency. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) July 11, 2017

The Knicks want to trade Anthony, and Carmelo is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets. For a while it seemed like he might block any trade, but we knew from the comments his wife recently made that he is likely on his way out of town.

If the Rockets and Knicks can’t find a third team to bring into trade talks, the only solution might be a buyout for Anthony. That could be even more complicated.