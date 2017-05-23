Knicks reportedly could still have interest in Ricky Rubio

The New York Knicks may still have interest in trading for Ricky Rubio.

The Knicks reportedly were in trade talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves about Rubio prior to the deadline. The Timberwolves reportedly backed away from a trade that would have swapped Derrick Rose for Rubio.

ESPN’s Ian Begley says some with the Knicks wanted the team to revisit a potential trade for Rubio in the offseason. Given that Minnesota turned down a trade for Rubio before, it seems unlikely they would agree to a deal now.

Begley also says the Knicks have some interest in free agent PJ Tucker as well as Dante Cunningham. Tucker was traded by Phoenix to Toronto during the season. Cunningham has spent the past three seasons with the Pelicans.

The Knicks are looking to improve following last season’s 31-51 disappointment.