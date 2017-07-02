Report: Knicks telling teams they’re still hoping to trade Carmelo Anthony

The departure of Phil Jackson may result in Carmelo Anthony wanting to remain with the New York Knicks, but does the team feel the same way?

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the Knicks have told other teams that they “remain hopeful” that they can trade Anthony during the summer. While previous reports indicated Anthony would be open to discussing a buyout with the Knicks, a trade could be difficult. Carmelo has a full no-trade clause in his contract and has said he does not want to be far from his 10-year-old son, who lives in New York with Anthony’s wife La La.

The Knicks were discussing a possible Anthony trade with the Houston Rockets at one point, but those talks are said to have stalled. It’s unclear if Chris Paul being traded to the Rockets would make Anthony more receptive to moving far away from New York.

Jackson left the Knicks with very little leverage in Anthony trade talks with the comments he made publicly, but the team could come off as less desperate to move the 33-year-old now that Jackson is gone. That might help in potential trade talks.