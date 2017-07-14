Report: Knicks, Suns have also talked Brandon Knight trade

The New York Knicks continue to search far and wide for a viable starting point guard option.

Ian Begley of ESPN reports on Friday that Brandon Knight’s name recently came up in trade talks between the Knicks and the Phoenix Suns.

The 25-year-old Knight had a down year with 11.0 points and 2.4 assists per game last season. But a 2015-16 campaign in which he averaged 19.6 points and 5.1 assists a night is likely more indicative of his ceiling. Knight is under contract for three more seasons and is owed roughly $44 million.

The Knicks have also been linked to this fellow Suns guard in recent days. They drafted French point guard Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, but he is still too raw to start right away and Begley adds that the Knicks want “a veteran point guard to play in front” of him. That veteran could conceivably come from the free agent market as well.