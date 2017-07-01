Knicks have reportedly talked to Derrick Rose about return

With their point guard options drying up quickly, the New York Knicks are reportedly turning to a familiar face to fill the hole they have at the position.

The Knicks have reportedly reached out to Derrick Rose and regard him as a “serious option,” according to ESPN’s Ian Begley and Jeff Goodman. The organization is still in dire need of a point guard, but the market moved quickly on them Friday and early Saturday, leaving them seeking secondary targets.

George Hill is seen as something of an option by some in the organization, but finances may prevent such a thing from happening.

The Knicks were left out in the cold by the rush on point guards. Jeff Teague, reportedly a preferred option, landed in Minnesota. Ricky Rubio was dealt to Utah. Kyle Lowry is almost certainly too expensive. They may have to settle for more of Rose.