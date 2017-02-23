Knicks reportedly trying to trade for Ricky Rubio

The New York Knicks may end up keeping Carmelo Anthony through the trade deadline on Thursday, but that does not mean they are giving up on making a noteworthy deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports that the Knicks have “significant” interest in acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio.

Minnesota's Ricky Rubio remains a significant target for the Knicks today, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

There have been reports that the T-Wolves are interested in Derrick Rose, which makes sense since Rose played for Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau for several seasons with the Chicago Bulls. ESPN’s Marc Stein says the holdup is the Knicks want more from the Timberwolves in any potential Rubio-Rose trade.

The Knicks, sources say, are pushing for an additional piece from Minnesota in the Rubio/DRose talks and that's been the holdup this week. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Rose has said he is prepared for the Knicks to move him, and some comments Rubio made recently indicate he would not be heartbroken if Minnesota trades him. Knicks president Phil Jackson is said to be a fan of Rubio, so perhaps swapping Rose, who will be a free agent after the season, for Rubio, who is signed through 2019 at a salary of $14 million annually, would make sense.