Report: Knicks still want to trade Carmelo Anthony

Phil Jackson’s exit reportedly hasn’t changed the New York Knicks’ stance on Carmelo Anthony.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, the Knicks still see Anthony leaving via trade, and have no interest in a buyout.

Sources: So far, departure of Phil Jackson hasn't changed MSG's mindset on Carmelo Anthony's eventual exit. Knicks want trade, not buyout. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

It’s safe to say that Anthony will not be a part of the next contending Knicks team. It’s also safe to say that they don’t have a lot of reason to buy him out now if they have time to try and drum up some trade interest. Whatever the case, a scenario like this one remains fairly far-flung.