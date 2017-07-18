Report: Knicks wanted to trade for Patrick Beverley before deal to Clippers

The New York Knicks continue to whiff on their attempts to land a starting point guard, but it certainly isn’t due to a lack of trying.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reports Tuesday that the Knicks wanted to trade for Patrick Beverley before he was sent to the LA Clippers in the Chris Paul blockbuster.

FWIW: Knicks wanted to try to trade for PG Patrick Beverley before he was dealt to the Clippers in the Chris Paul trade, per sources. https://t.co/AnI2iWNQn8 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 18, 2017

Beverley is a gritty, defense-first veteran who can handle and spot up and is under contract through 2019. That’s exactly the mold of guard the Knicks appear to be looking for to mentor No. 8 overall pick Frank Ntilikina, but Beverley is now set to be a centerpiece of the Clippers’ post-Paul era.

Other trade options remain on the table for the Knicks’ point guard dilemma, but the well will only run drier as we press further and further into the summer.

