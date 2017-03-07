Kobe Bryant praises new Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

The Los Angeles Lakers officially named Rob Pelinka their new GM on Tuesday, and Kobe Bryant was complimentary of the move, no surprise.

Pelinka is a former sports agent who represented Kobe for over a decade. Bryant had this to say on Twitter about the hire:

No one knows the business of basketball more than @robpelinka. I wish him & the Lakers much success as they bring winning bball back to LA. — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 7, 2017

In his new role as Lakers GM, Pelinka will report to Jeanie Buss and new Lakers President of Basketball Operations, Magic Johnson.

“Rob’s knowledge of the NBA landscape and the CBA, as well as his relationships with GMs around the league, are invaluable,” Johnson said in a press release by the Lakers. “After running a successful sports agency and as someone who truly understands the inner workings of salary caps and player negotiations, he will bring the additional skills and experience needed in the Lakers executive office. Rob is a winner and the Lakers are fortunate to have him.”

Pelinka was a former college basketball player at Michigan and was a part of three Final Four teams.