Kobe Bryant would ‘probably’ visit Donald Trump White House if he won title

The question of whether or not to visit a Donald Trump-led White House has been a divisive one in professional sports circles these last several months, and now Kobe Bryant is weighing in.

In an interview with Ben Strauss of Politico that ran on Tuesday, the recently-retired Lakers legend was asked if he would make the trip after winning a title.

“I probably would go,” said Bryant after a pause. “That visit is more than how you feel about the current administration. It’s about the guys next to you, about the flag, about the kids out there who look up to you and the United States. But, honestly, it’s a tough call.”

Just a couple of months ago, half of the players on the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots did not attend the team’s White House visit. It is also an issue that may be back in the news again soon with the Golden State Warriors, whose head coach, Steve Kerr, and star player, Stephen Curry, have openly criticized Trump in the past, sitting just two wins away from an NBA title.

In truth, the decision of whether or not to attend likely varies from individual to individual based on personal preference, beliefs, and circumstance. But Bryant raises some good points and really underscores how this isn’t a cut-and-dried matter.