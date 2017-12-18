pixel 1
Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Sports world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on Twitter

December 18, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is getting both of his jerseys (No. 8 and No. 24) retired by the Los Angeles Lakers during Monday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, and many within the NBA family are taking the opportunity to salute the Mamba.

Prior to the ceremony, the retired five-time champion received an outpouring of tributes on Twitter from players and coaches alike. Here is a sampling.

Bryant also received a lot of love from outside of the basketball world as well, both on Twitter and on the playing field:

An 18-time All-Star and a 15-time All-NBA selection who played all 20 of his NBA seasons in the purple and gold, Bryant is perhaps the greatest Laker ever, and getting both of his jersey numbers retired is a fitting reflection of that.

