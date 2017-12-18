Sports world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on Twitter

Kobe Bryant is getting both of his jerseys (No. 8 and No. 24) retired by the Los Angeles Lakers during Monday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, and many within the NBA family are taking the opportunity to salute the Mamba.

Prior to the ceremony, the retired five-time champion received an outpouring of tributes on Twitter from players and coaches alike. Here is a sampling.

Congratulations Kobe Bryant! Hail Momba, too. Two Jersey’s retired is one way to measure your impact for the Lakers. The GOAT measure is: — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) December 18, 2017

You deserve this one and all the recognitions in the world. Thank you for bringing so much to the sport of basketball #brother! Te mereces este y todos los reconocimientos del mundo. Gracias por todo lo que has aportado a este deporte #hermano! #Ko8e24 pic.twitter.com/bM3ySD83jX — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 18, 2017

Congrats @kobebryant much deserved See you tonight my brother!… https://t.co/lsKFzg8p8A — SHAQ (@SHAQ) December 18, 2017

Congrats @kobebryant!! Dayuumm man NOT1, NOT 2.. ok it is 2 jerseys going up! Amazing G and appreciate the inspiration from a far u didn't know growing up! #Ko8e24 #Mamba #Immortalized — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 19, 2017

Luke Walton on Kobe: “He taught me so much about the game. How anything is possible. The way he worked every single day. Never made excuses. Just kept grinding away. I hope as our young guys pay tribute to him they understand it’s (about) the journey, the hard work.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 19, 2017

This is tough, but I gotta go with #8. The hunger @kobebryant had to prove that a guard out of high school could eventually become one of the best ever is something that inspired me in all aspects of life. It inspired an entire generation. #8v24 @nikebasketball https://t.co/tILLZIerij — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 18, 2017

Bryant also received a lot of love from outside of the basketball world as well, both on Twitter and on the playing field:

Forever immortalized through the yelling of his name every time someone shoots a crumpled paper ball towards a garbage can.

Truly Legendary. #Kobe — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 18, 2017

The GOAT #TheBlackMamba You will always remain an inspiration, to me and many others. Congratulations for the great honor that you’re receiving tonight #Ko8e24 #Lakers #NBA pic.twitter.com/qUeQDMUVfZ — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) December 18, 2017

Thank you #Ko8e24 for 20 years. Wish it could’ve lasted 20 more. https://t.co/JvIo3BiSb3 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 18, 2017

An 18-time All-Star and a 15-time All-NBA selection who played all 20 of his NBA seasons in the purple and gold, Bryant is perhaps the greatest Laker ever, and getting both of his jersey numbers retired is a fitting reflection of that.