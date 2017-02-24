Kristaps Porzingis reportedly avoided ligament damage with ankle injury

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis was spotted wearing a walking boot after Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it sounds as though he avoided a serious injury.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports that Porzingis did not suffer ligament damage in his ankle, though he could miss multiple games.

Source: Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis will be out several days with ankle injury, but no ligament damage. For now, only swelling. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 24, 2017

The Knicks would be wise to err on the side of caution with Porzingis, who may just be all the franchise has going for it at the moment. Porzingis, 21, is averaging 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in his second NBA season.

If his tweet from Thursday was any indication, Porzingis is just as frustrated as the rest of Knicks nation at the moment.