Kristaps Porzingis reportedly Cavs’ top target in Kyrie Irving trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping they can find a way to replace Kyrie Irving with another young superstar, so it is no surprise that they are willing to discuss a potential trade with the New York Knicks.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kristaps Porzingis has emerged as Cleveland’s top target in Irving trade talks. However, bringing up Porzingis has been described as a “nonstarter” for the Knicks, meaning they basically consider the 22-year-old untouchable. Wojnarowski speculates that the Cavs would have to express a willingness to take on the three years and $55 million remaining on Joakim Noah’s contract to even begin trade discussions with the Knicks.

And as for Porzingis being considered untouchable, there is a belief that a legitimate star player like Irving could change the narrative in the coming weeks.

For the right All-Star player, though — Irving or otherwise — multiple NBA teams are seriously questioning how emphatic of a “no” that will stay for New York. There continues to be distance between Porzingis and the organization, and how the Knicks truly value Porzingis’ future could become clearer once they’re together to begin the season.

Given how the Cavs reportedly feel about LeBron James’ future with the team, acquiring someone like Porzingis would be perfect. The former No. 4 overall pick should only get better as the years pass, and he could help Cleveland contend right now. It makes sense that he would be the Cavs’ primary target.