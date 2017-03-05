Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green not fans of playing game without music

The New York Knicks experimented with playing the entire first half of Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors without music or in-game entertainment, and at least two players weren’t fond of it.

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis said that he disliked the lack of off-court distraction at Madison Square Garden, dubbing it “weird.”

Kristaps Porzingis on playing with no music or in-game entertainment during the first half: "I didn't like it. It was weird." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 5, 2017

Golden State forward Draymond Green had an even stronger opinion.

Draymond Green said MSG not playing music in 1st half was "pathetic" and "ridiculous" and disrespectful." Wow. Says game flow was messed up. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 5, 2017

Green is definitely over the top here. You can see what the Knicks were trying to do, and there were surely people who liked the focus being only on the basketball. That said, this wouldn’t be the only potentially unpopular opinion Porzingis holds.