Sunday, March 5, 2017

Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green not fans of playing game without music

March 5, 2017
by Grey Papke

Kristaps Porzingis

The New York Knicks experimented with playing the entire first half of Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors without music or in-game entertainment, and at least two players weren’t fond of it.

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis said that he disliked the lack of off-court distraction at Madison Square Garden, dubbing it “weird.”

Golden State forward Draymond Green had an even stronger opinion.

Green is definitely over the top here. You can see what the Knicks were trying to do, and there were surely people who liked the focus being only on the basketball. That said, this wouldn’t be the only potentially unpopular opinion Porzingis holds.


