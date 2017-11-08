Kristaps Porzingis hints at potential elbow surgery after season

Kristaps Porzingis did not play for the New York Knicks in their loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday because of elbow and ankle issues. The Knicks emerging star says that the elbow injury is something that might require surgery in the offseason.

Porzingis apparently has had bursitis in his elbow for years and has to deal with elbow swelling now and again. It flared up after he got tangled with Dwight Howard during Tuesday’s game against Charlotte.

Porzingis described the issue.

“When I hit it again it just swells up and it’s sensitive and I can’t stretch my arm,” Porzingis said, via the New York Post. “It bothers me a little bit but not that bad. It’s always, I have to get the swelling down and then I’ll be fine again. But I think once the season’s over. I might have to do something about it. I just can’t keep going like this every year.”

Porzingis said that having his elbow drained of fluid or a procedure could be options to resolve what’s been a long-standing issue for him.

Now in his third NBA season — and first as the Knicks’ lead player — Porzingis is coming into his own. The 22-year-old Latvian is averaging 30 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, all while shooting 51 percent from the field. You just don’t often see players who can offer the kind of skills and versatility that he does at his size. Taking care of what’s been a nagging issue seems like a good idea.