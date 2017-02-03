Kristaps Porzingis hopeful Knicks will keep Carmelo Anthony

Count Kristaps Porzingis as one of those who does not want to see the New York Knicks move Carmelo Anthony.

Porzingis is 0-8 in his career when playing a game without Anthony, and the Knicks big man said that the mere presence of another star on the court is helpful.

“I think it would make life harder for me on the court [if Anthony was traded],” Porzingis told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “He makes stuff easier for me.”

This is probably true. Without Anthony on the floor, teams can focus fully on Porzingis, limiting his ability to impact a game. Unfortunately for him, the Knicks sound determined to move Carmelo on. It seems certain that Porzingis is going to have to learn to do it on his own sooner rather than later.