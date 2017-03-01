Kristaps Porzingis: Knicks should have used triangle offense all season

There is another fan of the triangle offense in the New York Knicks organization, and it isn’t Phil Jackson.

Kristaps Porzingis said Wednesday that he’s a fan of the offense, and believes the Knicks should have been employing it from the start of the season.

“We’re starting to learn it now the way we should,” Porzingis said of the triangle, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday. “We should have been playing from the beginning of the season. So we’re a little behind. But every game we’re getting a little better. Hopefully, I don’t know when, we can start using it properly and making some impact playing it.

“I like the triangle. My first season, the whole first season we played nothing but the triangle so I know it pretty well. I like the offense. It can only work if everybody believes in it and everybody executes it the right way.”

The Knicks have been bringing the triangle back, apparently in part thanks to some prodding from Jackson, the team president, who believes it can help with the team’s defense as well. One prominent player strongly dislikes it, but if Jackson has his way, we could see a team playing it a lot more and the guys who can’t or won’t may be marginalized.