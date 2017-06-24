Kristaps Porzingis tells people Latvia is right by Australia

His E:60 feature on Kristaps Porzingis comes out Sunday morning.

Kristaps Porzingis in his own words, this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/nQoBDz55At — E:60 (@E60) June 22, 2017

Until then, however, we got a small clip of the interview to hold us over — and it’s hilarious. Schaap asked Porzingis, “when you tell your teammates, when you first tell them you’re from Latvia, how much do they know about Latvia?”

“Nothing,” Porzingis responded. “First question, where is that? And then you have to explain, it’s next to Russia, it’s next to Lithuania. ‘OK, I’ve heard of Lithuania.’ Sometimes, when I can tell a person has no idea of geography, I tell them it’s right by Australia, and they’re like, ‘Oh, really.’ So, I like to mess with people a little bit.”

Latvia, which is located in Northeast Europe, is quite far from Australia, of course. They’re separated by approximately 8,400 miles.

Though this moment was lighthearted, it appears the interview will also touch on more serious topics, including Porzingis’ decision to skip his exit interview with Knicks president Phil Jackson.

Kristaps Porzingis on his decision to skip exit interviews with team president Phil Jackson. His story, coming Sunday morning on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/CeWXAcfMCd — E:60 (@E60) June 20, 2017

“I don’t really want to comment on that situation,” Porzingis said. “Whatever happened happened, and that was the decision I made.”

The full interview will air on ESPN Sunday at 9 a.m. EST Sunday.